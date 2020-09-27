212th Street SW to be closed at night starting Sept. 28 for Sound Transit work

Starting Monday, Sept. 28, Sound Transit’s contractor will close 212th Street Southwest between 54th Avenue West and the Interstate 5 overpass to begin installing the bridge shafts for the Lynnwood Link Extension trackway.

The work will run from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, through Tuesday, Oct. 6, and from 10 p.m.- 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 12,

This work will include large trucks hauling material and excavators to load out dirt. Work will also include large drilling equipment and cranes to complete the installation of the drilled shafts. The contractor has obtained a noise variance to complete this work. Noise blankets will be used where needed to help minimize noise.