Lynnwood Costumes with a Cop draws a crowd

Families line up for the Halloween event sponsored by the Lynnwood Family Peace Association in cooperation with the Lynnwood Police Department. (Photos by Julia Wiese)
Officer McDonald sorts out costumes by sizes in the costume room.
Yuri Avelino throws the bowling ball for a candy prize.
Zidane Francisco takes dead aim at the eyeball toss.
Waldo calls out bingo numbers for families waiting to take their turn in the costume room.
Bingo prizes await game winners.
Lakota Boss tries her hand at the Dinosaur toss for another candy prize.
Karilee and Kenshu Aoki of Family Peace Association provide information regarding their programs.
After making costume choices, the Ball-Navarre family poses with Lynnwood PD Victim Services Coordinator Tiffany Krusey, dressed as an alien.

The Lynnwood Police Department and the Family Peace Association hosted a Costumes with a Cop event Saturday, providing free Halloween costumes for children in the community.

The idea for Costumes with a Cop began in 2020 when Lynnwood Police Department Victim Services Coordinator Tiffany Krusey approached then-Police Chief Jim Nelson and asked for permission to host a costume giveaway for families in the community — so families wouldn’t have to choose between buying groceries and costumes.
“In the first year of Costumes with a Cop, over 100 costumes were handmade or donated by department members and provide to the community members,” Kruse said. This year, more than 350 costumes were available.

