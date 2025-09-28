Lynnwood Costumes with a Cop draws a crowd

The Lynnwood Police Department and the Family Peace Association hosted a Costumes with a Cop event Saturday, providing free Halloween costumes for children in the community.

The idea for Costumes with a Cop began in 2020 when Lynnwood Police Department Victim Services Coordinator Tiffany Krusey approached then-Police Chief Jim Nelson and asked for permission to host a costume giveaway for families in the community — so families wouldn’t have to choose between buying groceries and costumes.

“In the first year of Costumes with a Cop, over 100 costumes were handmade or donated by department members and provide to the community members,” Kruse said. This year, more than 350 costumes were available.