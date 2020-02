Legislators from the 21st District — State Sen. Marko Liias and Reps. Strom Peterson and Lillian Ortiz-Self — will host a legislative town hall this Saturday, Feb. 22.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Mariner High School Commons, 200 120th St. S.W., Everett.

The 21st District includes parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood.