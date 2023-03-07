21st District legislators hosting telephone, in-person town halls in March

Washington State’s 21st Legislative District delegation – Sen. Marko Liias and Reps. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Strom Peterson — are holding both telephone and in-person town halls in the next two weeks. The goal, according to announcement from the lawmakers, is to provide constituents with an update on the legislative session and answer questions on issues being considered in the state House and Senate.

The 21st District includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood.

The telephone town hall meeting will run from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13. You can access it at vekeo.com/WHDC21 or by calling 1-877-229-8493 PIN: 116357

Submit questions in advance at surveymonkey.com/r/J7JF35Y.

The in-person town hall meeting will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18 in the Edmonds Waterfront Center Banquet Room, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.