21st District legislators hosting telephone town hall Feb. 28

A telephone town hall meeting hosted by 21st District state legislators will take place on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 6-7 p.m.

Calls will go out to thousands of homes throughout the 21st Legislative District. Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Rep. Strom Peterson will provide constituents with the opportunity to ask questions on issues ranging from education funding, health care and public safety to transportation, the economy and the state budgets.

Those who do not receive a call can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using the ID Code 116357.

The telephone town hall can be live streamed here and here.