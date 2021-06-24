21st District legislators hosting Telephone Town Hall June 28

Legislators in Washington’s 21st District, which includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood, are hosting a telephone Town Hall on Monday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m.

Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, Rep. Strom Peterson and Sen. Marko Liias will discuss work accomplished in the 2021 session and what they are working on during the interim. Participants will be able to ask questions live over the phone or submit them in advance to: surveymonkey.com/r/21stTownHall.

Calls will go out to thousands of landlines throughout the 21st legislative district. Residents will be able to listen live and speak with their lawmakers. Those who do not receive a call can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116357.

Alternatively, the telephone town hall can be live-streamed here.