21st District legislators hosting virtual town hall April 21

State legislators from the 21st District, which includes parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood, are hosting a virtual town hall Thursday, April 21, to recap the 2022 legislative session and to hear constitutent questions and concerns.

The event, which starts at 6 p.m., will be livestreamed on the lawmakers’ legislative Facebook pages (Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, Rep. Strom Peterson), as well as the Senate Democratic Caucus’ YouTube, Twitter feed, and Facebook page.

You can submit questions in advance here or enter them in the comment section live during the town hall.