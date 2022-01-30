21st District legislators sponsoring live virtual town hall Jan. 31

Legislators from the 21st District, which includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwoo, will hold a live virtual town hall on Monday, Jan. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Rep. Strom Peterson will share their thoughts on their legislative priorities during the 2022 session and answer your questions
You can watch on the Facebook event page here. (The live video link will be posted in the discussion tab of this event.)
Submit questions ahead of time at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FH7GRJV
Or submit questions live during the event by leaving a question in the comment section on Facebook.
