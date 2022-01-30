21st District legislators sponsoring live virtual town hall Jan. 31

Legislators from the 21st District, which includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwoo, will hold a live virtual town hall on Monday, Jan. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Rep. Strom Peterson will share their thoughts on their legislative priorities during the 2022 session and answer your questions

Submit questions ahead of time at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FH7GRJV

Or submit questions live during the event by leaving a question in the comment section on Facebook.