21st District telephone town hall set for May 6

Legislators from the 21st District — State Sen. Marko Liias and Reps. Strom Peterson and Lillian Ortiz-Self — will host a live telephone town hall this Wednesday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. They will also be joined by Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.

Residents of the 21st District — which includes Edmonds and Lynnwood — are invited to the town hall. Calls will go out to thousands of homes throughout the 21st legislative district. Residents will be able to listen live and speak with their lawmakers. Those who do not receive a call can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116357.

Residents can enter contact information here to sign up for a call during the town hall event. Alternatively, the telephone town hall can be live-streamed at:

https://video.teleforumonline. com/video/streaming.php? client=16357

https://vekeo.com/whdc21/

During the town hall, legislators aim to provide constituents with the opportunity to ask questions related to the COVID-19 outbreak and share information about state and local resources that are available to help workers, families, and small business owners during the public health crisis.