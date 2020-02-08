21st District telephone town hall set for Feb. 11

Washington State Reps. Lillian Ortiz-Self, and Strom Peterson, both 21st District Democrats, are hosting a telephone town hall meeting from 6:30-7:30 Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Calls will go out to thousands of homes throughout the 21st legislative district, which includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood. Residents will be able to listen live and speak with their lawmakers. Those who do not receive a call can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116357.

Alternatively, the telephone town hall can be live-streamed at video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=16357

https://vekeo.com/whdc21/

The meeting is designed to provide constituents with the opportunity to ask questions on issues ranging from education funding, to health care and public safety to transportation, the economy and the state budgets.