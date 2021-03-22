21st Legislative District telephone town hall set for March 25

The delegation of 21st District legislators representing parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood are hosting a telephone town hall on Thursday, March 25 at 6:05 p.m.

The goal is to provide constituents an update on the 2021 legislative session and answer questions on issues under consideration in the State House and Senate.

Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Rep. Strom Peterson will be participating. Calls will go out to thousands of landlines throughout the 21st legislative district. Residents will be able to listen live and speak with their lawmakers. Those who do not receive a call can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116357.

Constituents can also sign up ahead of time to participate at: vekeo.com/whdc21.