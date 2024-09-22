Sponsor spotlight: 2nd annual Heroes Among Us Veterans Day Tribute in Lynnwood Nov. 11

The District is gearing up to host its second annual “Heroes Among Us” Veterans Day luncheon and service fair on Monday, Nov.11 at the Lynnwood Event Center. Presented by The District and the City of Lynnwood, this event is all about celebrating the bravery and sacrifice of our veterans while offering them essential resources and support.

With activities beginning at noon, this community event invites veterans and their families to the Lynnwood Event Center for a catered lunch and a heartfelt tribute to the extraordinary men and women who have served our country. The day will feature speeches from veterans, notable figures and special guests.

But that’s not all. The Veteran Service Fair will be there, too, bringing together a variety of service providers ready to offer support and resources for veterans. Whether it’s healthcare or employment assistance, these services are dedicated to helping those who have selflessly served our nation.

“Our goal is to not only honor our veterans but also to provide them with the support and resources they need,” said Allen Oakley, veteran and Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at the Lynnwood Event Center. “We’re excited to bring the community together to recognize the heroes among us.”

The Lynnwood Event Center looks forward to welcoming everyone who plans to attend and be a part of this meaningful and impactful event. Please make sure to RSVP here if attending.