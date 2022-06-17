32-year-old Lynnwood man killed in Kent Wednesday morning

Kent police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left a 32-year-old Lynnwood man dead.

According to a report in ILoveKent.com, officers responded about 12:24 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting near the 12900 block of S.E. 275th Street.

Officers located the male victim, 32-year-old Lynnwood resident Carlos Garcia, on the ground and unresponsive. Police say that the man had a significant wound on his chest.

Kent officers immediately began lifesaving efforts, which were continued by medics who arrived shortly after. Despite those efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Kent police do not believe that this was a random incident.Detectives responded and are continuing to interview witnesses, collect evidence and investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the police tip line at 253-856-5808 or call 911 to speak to an officer.