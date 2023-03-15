32nd District legislators to host telephone town hall March 21

The delegation from Washington State’s Legislature’s 32nd District will be holding a telephone town hall Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m.

The 32nd District includes portions of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

Those attending via telephone include State Sen. Jesse Salomon and Reps. Lauren Davis and Cindy Ryu. Sign up at vekeo.com/whdc32.