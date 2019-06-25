32nd District legislators to host town hall meeting June 29

Washington State Legislators representing the 32nd Legislative District will host a town hall on Saturday, June 29, to provide a review of the 2019 legislative session in Olympia and take questions from community members.

Sen. Jesse Salomon and Reps. Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis will be in attendance Saturday, June 29 from 1-2:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave. N., Shoreline.

The Legislature concluded its 105-day session on April 28. Lawmakers will discuss legislation passed this year to address education, clean air and water, local jobs and infrastructure, health care, and many more issues.