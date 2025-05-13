38 Snohomish County CASA volunteers receive President’s Volunteer Service Award

Thirty-eight dedicated volunteers with the Snohomish County Office of the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program were honored with the prestigious President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) for their exceptional advocacy on behalf of children in 2024. The awards were presented during a celebratory recognition event hosted by CASA staff in April.

Snohomish County Office of the CASA is a volunteer-powered program that trains and supports community members to advocate for children and youth experiencing abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers serve as a consistent presence in the lives of vulnerable children, ensuring their voices are heard in court and their best interests remain the priority throughout the dependency process.

“We proudly celebrate the extraordinary contributions of these 38 CASA volunteers who have earned the 2024 President’s Volunteer Service Award,” said Joelle Kelly, Division Manager for Snohomish County Office of the CASA. “Their service represents a powerful commitment to children and families in our community, and we are incredibly grateful for the hope, stability and advocacy they provide during critical moments in these children’s lives.”

The PVSA, established in 2003, recognizes individuals who demonstrate a sustained commitment to volunteerism and civic engagement. Award levels—bronze, silver and gold—are determined by the number of service hours completed within a calendar year. In 2024, Snohomish County CASA volunteers collectively contributed thousands of hours advocating for children navigating the dependency court system.

Each PVSA recipient received a medal and pin representing their award level, along with a personalized letter of appreciation from former President Joe Biden, who was in office at the time award recipients were selected.

Gold PVSA recipients include Jeanne Thomas, Linda Goodwin and Ginny Rathburn.

“My role as a CASA volunteer helping children and their families is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” said CASA volunteer Jeanne Thomas, who has served for three years and was also named Snohomish County CASA Volunteer of the Year for 2024.

Linda Goodwin has dedicated 10 years to CASA advocacy, while Ginny Rathburn has served for 17 years.

Silver PVSA recipients include Renee Robinson, Kristina Jipson, Diana McCroan, Melissa Gerard, Emily Fountain and one volunteer who chose to remain anonymous. Together, these silver recipients represent more than 18 years of combined advocacy experience.

Twenty-nine volunteers received the bronze PVSA recognition, including John Stephens, Janis Nantz, Valerie Long, Laurie Perrault, Christi Osburn, Courtney Schroeder, Sarah Vasquez, Kim Thomas, Ken Weisenbach, Cec Camp, Taryn Toevs, Francine Argue, Ashley Anderson, Susie Hill, Kaitlyn Bosley, Lily Orellana, Catelin Elzea-Johnson, Rachel Escoto, Kathleen Pfeifle, Amanda Diffenbaugh, Rickelle Styles, Rebecca Heine, Nadine Laszlo, Diana Lynn, Russell Girten, Lisa White and Heidi Scott. Two volunteers have chosen to remain unidentified.

Snohomish County CASA continues to seek compassionate and diverse volunteers ready to make a difference in a child’s life. Bi-weekly information sessions are available online for those interested in learning more about becoming a CASA volunteer. Visit snococasa.org or email: CASA@snoco.org for more information.