405 luxury apartment units proposed for former Family Fun Center location

Many childhood memories were made at the family amusement center at 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99, but the area is now designated for an eco-friendly compilation of 405 luxury apartments, personal storage and ground-level commercial space known as Edmonds Village.

Located on the border of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, the space for years operated as Funtasia — home to numerous kids’ birthday parties, go-kart racing, bumper boats and laser tag — and later became the Family Fun Center. After the Family Fun Center closed, the building — which was undergoing interior remodeling to be used as a church — was struck by numerous fires.

According to the project narrative submitted by architecture firm Clark Barnes to the City of Edmonds, Edmonds Village apartments “will be a transit-oriented urban village,” with residents, business workers and visitors able to enjoy commutes via bicycle, bus, car and the new light rail station nearby.

The Behar Co. project’s north and south buildings are connected by a large underground parking structure that includes east-facing, double-height, town home-style residential units. There’s a large residential courtyard and a central plaza, connecting the project to existing adjacent retail (including Happy Lemon and Woods Coffee) to the west and the Interurban Trail to the east.

“The currently unoccupied Family Fun Center site will be dramatically improved by the proposed development, which responds to the current housing needs in the region,” the narrative said.

— By Teresa Wippel