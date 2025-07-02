46-year-old man dead after motorcycle collision in unincorporated Lynnwood 

A 46-year-old motorcycle rider died at the scene of a collision with a vehicle Tuesday night near the 12300 block of Beverly Park Road in unincorporated Lynnwood, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 11:14 p.m. Tuesday, Snohomish County Collision Investigation Unit detectives responded to the collision, which occurred after a jeep turned left onto Beverly Park Road, into the path of the speeding motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the left side of the jeep and detectives found the male motorcycle driver dead at the scene.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, but the sheriff’s office said “the excessive speed on the part of the motorcycle may have been a contributing factor” in the driver’s death. Positive identification of the descendant and cause and manner of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

