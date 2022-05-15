46th Ave W direct access ramps to Lynnwood Transit Center closed May 16-26

Posted: May 15, 2022 28

As early as Monday, May 16 through Thursday, May 26, Sound Transit’s contractor will be closing the Interstate 5 north and southbound 46th Avenue West direct access ramps to the Lynnwood Transit Center overnight.

This work to install overhead utilities is weather-dependent and the contractor has obtained a noise variance from the City of Lynnwood.

The work will run from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., excluding weekends

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME