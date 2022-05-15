46th Ave W direct access ramps to Lynnwood Transit Center closed May 16-26

As early as Monday, May 16 through Thursday, May 26, Sound Transit’s contractor will be closing the Interstate 5 north and southbound 46th Avenue West direct access ramps to the Lynnwood Transit Center overnight.
This work to install overhead utilities is weather-dependent and the contractor has obtained a noise variance from the City of Lynnwood.
The work will run from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., excluding weekends
