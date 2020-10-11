46th Ave W HOV ramps to Lynnwood Transit Center closed overnight starting Oct. 13

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, Sound Transit’s contractor will close the 46th Avenue West HOV ramps to the Lynnwood Transit Center for several nights to complete overhead work for the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension trackway.

This work is weather dependent and the contractor has obtained a noise variance from the City of Lynnwood to complete this work.

The work is scheduled to run from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, – Friday, Oct. 16. It includes the 46th Avenue West HOV lanes from I-5 north and southbound exits, and the 46th Avenue HOV on-ramp to I-5.