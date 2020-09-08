46th Ave W/HOV ramps to Lynnwood Transit Center closed starting Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, Sound Transit’s contractor will be closing the 46th Avenue West HOV ramps to the Lynnwood Transit Center. These ramps will be closed for several nights to allow work activities over roadway for the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension trackway. This contractor has obtained a noise variance from the City of Lynnwood.

The work is scheduled to run from 9 p.m. Sept. 8 until 5 a.m. Sept 10. The closure will affect the 46th Avenue West HOV lanes from I-5 north and southbound exits. (See map.)

To learn more, contact outreach specialist Rhonda Dixon at rhonda.dixon@soundtransit.org or 206-370-5569. The after-hours construction hotline is 888-298-2395.