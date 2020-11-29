46th Avenue West HOV ramps to Lynnwood Transit Center closed starting Nov. 30

Starting Monday, Nov. 30, Sound Transit’s contractor will be closing the 46th Avenue West HOV ramps to the Lynnwood Transit Center from north and southbound Interstate 5 to erect and place girders for the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension trackway.

Girders are the cross section that goes from column to column to form the trackway. This work is weather-dependent and the contractor has obtained a noise variance from the City of Lynnwood.

The work is set to run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30 to Thursday, Dec. 3.