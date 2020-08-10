46th Avenue West HOV ramps to Lynnwood Transit Center closing for several nights

Sound Transit’s contractor is closing the 46th Avenue West HOV ramps to the Lynnwood Transit Center for several nights to erect and place girders for the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension trackway. This work is weather-dependent and the contractor has obtained a noise variance from the City of Lynnwood.

The work is set from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Aug. 10-13 and Aug. 17-20. It will include the 46th Avenue West HOV lanes from Interstate 5 north and southbound exits and the 46th Avenue West HOV on-ramp to I-5 (see map).