48th Avenue West closure planned for Sound Transit work March 27-April 7

Starting Monday, March 27, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to close 48th Avenue West, south of 200th Street Southwest, to continue work on the Transit and Traffic Circulation Improvements Project.
The work is scheduled to run through Friday, April 7.
Detours will be provided north of the bus loop at the Lynnwood Transit Center. 46th and 48th Avenues West will not be closed simultaneously.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.