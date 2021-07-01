51-year-old driver arrested for DUI after critically injuring motorcyclist in collision

A 51-year-old man suspected of DUI was arrested Tuesday night after colliding with a motorcyclist who was critically injured, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Around 10 p.m. on June 29, police say the suspect — a Shoreline man driving a Dodge Caravan — was traveling southbound on Highway 99 when he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto 52nd Avenue. He then struck the motorcyclist — a 21-year old Edmonds man — who was traveling northbound on Highway 99.

According to police, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and is facing vehicular assault charges for a crash. The suspect wasn’t injured.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. As of Wednesday morning, police spokesperson Joanna Small said the victim’s condition remained critical but stable.

Prior to medical aid arriving on the scene, Small said a passer-by rendered aid to the victim. The department’s traffic unit is investigating the collision, she said.

–By Cody Sexton