5th annual Gambian Grandma conference April 27 in Lynnwood

The Seattle Gambian Grandma Association (SGGA) is hosting its 5th annual Islamic Conference and reunion from 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, April 27 at the Washington West African Center, located at 19203 36th Ave. W. Suite 210, in Lynnwood.

The SGGA is a support group for grandmas to spend time together, interact and socialize with each other through their WhatsApp group and monthly meetings. Established in November 2019, the SGGA membership has grown to over 140 Gambian grandmas. Food and refreshments will be available.

The organization plans the annual Islamic conference in partnership with the elders and religious leaders in the community.

This year’s conference will feature the following topics and speakers:

The Importance Of Taking Care Of Your Parents by Alhagie Yankuba Fatty Hydara

Patience by Sheikh Bakary Sanneh

Honesty by Imam Mbye Jagne of Vancouver

Jealousy by Imam Muhammed Trawally

Working hard for your livelihood by Sheikh Abdallah

Learn more about the event or the Washington West African Center here.