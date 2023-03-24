66th annual Edmonds Arts Festival announces this year’s jurors for Gallery Arts

The 66th Annual Edmonds Arts Festival (EAF), to be held June 16-18, has announced its jurors for the 2023 Gallery Arts portion of the festival. Jurors select participating gallery artists and will award $10,000 in prizes across all categories.

To apply, interested artists can follow this link CaFÉ (callforentry.org) or go to: artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11351.

This year’s EAF jurors are:

Barbara Noonan: Paintings, Prints, Drawings and Mixed Media 2D

Sam Scott: Sculpture, Artisan Works and Small Artisan Works

Jennifer de Mello e Souza: Miniatures and Small Paintings

Amanda Ringstad: Photography and Digital Art

Barbara Noonan of Mornin Noonan Night Studios, Camano Island, is an award-winning soft pastel artist who delights in interpreting nature’s light in her paintings. Her observation skills areapparent in her color choices and placement of pigment. Draftsmanship is critical but so is a gratifying composition or narrative. Barbara has curated and juried exhibitions around the Northwest. Her award-winning paintings are found in books and magazines and have been collected internationally. Her website is www.morninnoonannight.com.

Sam Scott of Sam Scott Pottery is an award-winning ceramic artist based in Shoreline. Blending technique with intuition in both format and surface treatment, this native Washingtonian received his bachelor of fine arts from the University of Washington in 1975. His work has been shown in important national and international exhibitions, and collections, and has been featured in art magazines and books. His website is www.samscottpottery.com.

Jennifer (Jennie) de Mello e Souza, originally from Virginia, has lived in Edmonds since 2002 and currently teaches visual arts at a public high school. Shemajored in art and art history, and has a certificate in scientific illustration from the Muséum d’Histoire Naturelle in Paris. She spent many years living in Brazil and France, studying scientific illustration, printmaking, and ceramics. She paints and sculpts in her home studio. Her current focus is the exploration of whimsy and beauty in the natural world and capturing that in her art. Her website is www.jenniedmes.com.

Amanda Ringstad is a commercial photographer represented by Bianco Artists. Born in Edmonds and currently based in Seattle, Ringstad approaches her photographs with a refined insight into color, form, and texture. Her natural curiosity, fine arts background in sculpture and photography, and use of light combine to create inventive compositions in imagery. Ringstad was selected for (Photo District News Magazine) PDN 30 New and Emerging Photographers to Watch, and American Photography 31. Her website is www.amandaringstad.com.

Complete Gallery Arts juror biographies and photos of their work can be found here.

Edmonds has the distinction of being Washington State’s first Certified Creative District for its unified recognition of the importance of the arts across all sectors. Every artwork purchased at the Edmonds Arts Festival helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art. For more information about the EAF go to www.edmondsartsfestival.com.