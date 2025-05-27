$78 billion budget and new tax policies headline May 29 Legislative Wrap-Up

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) will host a virtual Legislative Wrap-Up on Wednesday, May 29, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The event will feature state lobbyists Diana Carlen and Catherine Holm of Gordon Thomas Honeywell, who will break down the key outcomes of the 2025 legislative session, including the recently signed $78 billion state operating budget.

With nearly $9 billion in new revenue, major tax changes and targeted investments in workforce development, clean energy and infrastructure, this year’s budget brings both opportunities and challenges for Snohomish County.

“As the voice for regional economic development, it’s critical that EASC remains engaged in Olympia and ensures that our business community is heard,” says Ray Stephanson, CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County. “Advocacy is not a one-time event—it’s ongoing work that directly shapes the policies, investments and funding decisions that impact our local economy.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. RSVP to receive the Zoom livestream link. For more information, visit EconomicAllianceSC.org or email info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.