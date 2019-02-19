Culture shift will be the focus of the next Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon, set for Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Culture shift will be the focus of the next Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon, set for Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

The meeting topic and discussion, inspired by the recent Disney Institute on Business Excellence seminar held in Lynnwood, will be facilitated by Beth Woolley of bdub relations.

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The price of admission for members is $25 and guests are $35.