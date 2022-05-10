9th annual Burned Children Recovery Foundation fundraiser May 14 in Lynnwood

On Saturday, May 14, Cascade Renegade Riders and Warped Steel Car Club is hosting its 9th annual Gala, Car and Motorcycle Show and Golf Tournament to benefit the Burned Children Recovery Foundation.

Running from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., car show categories will include classic, motorcycle, import, domestic, best of show and more. There will also be a DJ and multiple food trucks at the car show, and a raffle for a mystery prize will be drawn at the end.

There is a registration fee of $20 per vehicle, and attendees can pre-register online here. Registration for the car show provides $5 off of a ticket for the gala.

The car show will be held at the Senior Services of Snohomish County at 5026 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

The gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. For $40, attendees will get to enjoy a social hour, dinner, a dessert dash, silent and live auctions, raffles, a photo booth and a live band.

For $100, an entire table can be purchased for groups of 10 or more wanting to sit together.

Doors will open for the gala at 4:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Eagles, located at 19223 Highway 99.

The golf tournament will be at the Lynnwood Golf Course at 20200 68th Ave. W. Registration starts at 10:15 a.m. and the event will begin at 11 a.m.

Registration for the golf tournament is $150 per player and will include a round of golf, a golf cart, a swag bag, Gala entry, raffle and beverage tickets. Anyone wishing to play golf but not attend the Gala will only pay $70. That will cover a round of golf, a swag bag and lunch.

All proceeds from the event will help send numerous burned children to Camp Phoenix and other benefits the Burned Children Recovery Foundation offers.

Camp Phoenix provides burned children with the opportunity to meet other campers and adults who share similar feelings and experiences. The foundation helps children through difficult physical and emotional challenges, as well as giving them a full week of friendship and fun.

Learn more about the Burned Children Recovery Foundation and buy event tickets here.