‘A commitment to the future of public safety’: Snohomish County 911 moves into new facility

Snohomish County 911 (SNO911) on Wednesday officially began emergency communications center operations in its new facility in Everett, which the organization said marks a major milestone in public safety for Snohomish County.

According to a news release announcing the move, the $67.5 million project has been three years in the making. The newly renovated facility, formerly the Frontier Bank headquarters, was transformed into a state-of-the-art emergency communications center designed to meet the needs of the county for decades to come, SNO911 said.

SNO911 is the consolidated emergency communications center serving all 44 police, sheriff, fire and emergency medical services agencies in Snohomish County. Covering over 2,000 square miles and a population of approximately 850,000, SNO911 receives between 1,500 and 2,000 calls daily, providing a full suite of 911, technology and radio services that support public safety partners throughout the county.

For the first time in SNO911’s history, all staff are working under one roof — a transformative shift that will dramatically improve internal collaboration, operational efficiency and overall effectiveness in delivering life-saving services, the organization said.

“This move represents more than just a new building — it’s a commitment to the future of public safety in Snohomish County,” said Kurt Mills, SNO911 executive director. “We now have a purpose-built space where our professionals can do their best work in support of the community.”

Constructed to Risk Category IV standards, the new facility is classified as an essential facility, meaning it’s built to remain operational during and after disasters — ensuring continuous service to the public when it’s needed most. These buildings have higher structural and safety requirements and are prioritized in the design process to support critical operations during and after emergencies.

Beyond the bricks and infrastructure, this space was designed with people in mind. From improved ergonomics and air quality to better lighting and acoustics, employee wellness played a major role in every design decision, the news release said.