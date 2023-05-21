A day to showcase student musicians at Edmonds Jazz Connection

Downtown Edmonds was filled with jazzy tunes Saturday as local middle, high school and college student musicians — from big bands to combos to vocalists — performed in Saturday’s annual Edmonds Jazz Connection.

Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the annual May music event raises funds to support Edmonds School District music programs.

The Edmonds Daybreakers on Saturday also awarded scholarships to participating high school students. Nine students — three from Meadowdale, three from Lynnwood, two from Mountlake Terrace and one from Edmonds-Woodway – received $2,000 Rotary scholarships recognizing excellence in academics and activities.

Our photographers captured performances by many of the bands all day long. Here are the big bands that appeared at the Edmonds Center for Arts. Click here for a photo gallery of the combos and vocalists.