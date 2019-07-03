A ‘leader of action’: Supporters help Altamirano-Crosby launch Lynnwood City Council campaign

1 of 5

Family, friends and supporters were invited to Julieta Altamirano-Crosby’s home on Saturday to launch her campaign kick-off event for the Lynnwood City Council Position 5.

The outdoor event was held in Altamirano-Crosby’s yard, where she and her family invited supporters to enjoy lunch and live music.

Altamirano-Crosby’s campaign has drawn support from several of Lynnwood’s elected officials, including Mayor Nicola Smith, who spoke about Altamirano-Crosby’s immigration journey. Born in Guerrero, Mexico, Altamirano-Crosby came to the U.S. in 2009 with her husband Patrick and daughter Daniela.

“What has set Julieta apart in her immigration journey is her self-determination to be the best,” Smith said. “To get herself educated, to learn English and to provide a life for herself where she has been very successful.”

Also endorsing Altamirano-Crosby’s campaign is Lynnwood City Council President Ben Goodwin, who currently holds the Position 5 seat and is not seeking re-election. Goodwin said the city council could use people like Altamirano-Crosby, who are humble, have integrity and are accountable.

“The City of Lynnwood needs Julieta,” he said.

Other elected officials endorsing Altamirano-Crosby include Council Vice-President Christine Frizzell and Councilmembers Shannon Sessions and Ruth Ross. She has also been endorsed by State Senators John McCoy and Jesse Salomon and Representatives Cindy Ru and Lillian Ortiz-Self.

In addition, Altamirano-Crosby has drawn support from local military veterans like U.S. Army veteran Joe Wankelman, who called Altamirano-Crosby a “leader of action.”

“Words are beautiful, but actions speak so much louder,” he said. “Julieta’s actions are what show what kind of leader she is.”

Emceeing the event was Lynnwood resident Beth Lunsford, who said she wants Lynnwood’s elected officials to provide a good future for her children.

“Community means a lot and Crosby is for community,” she said.

An active community leader, Altamirano-Crosby started the WAGRO Foundation in 2012, which helps students and families in Washington (WA) and Guerrero (GRO), Mexico achieve academic success and self-reliance. She has also worked with Snohomish County law enforcement to reduce youth crime. She currently serves on the Washington State Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Commission and the Washington State Hispanic Board of Trustees.

“I feel a calling to help others through their own difficult journeys because I have walked in their shoes,” Altamirano-Crosby said.

For more information about Altamirano-Crosby’s campaign, visit her website crosby4community.com.