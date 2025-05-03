A look at six just-passed housing bills that will affect WA renters, property owners

Housing was the focus of several bills approved by Washington state lawmakers during the legislative session that ended April 27.

Here are six of the bills that made it across the finish line – Gov. Bob Ferguson has already signed one of them into law, while others are still on his desk as of May 2.

Rent stabilization

House Bill 1217 limits rent increases to 7% plus inflation or 10% (whichever is less) per year under the Residential Landlord-Tenant Act and 5% per year under the Manufactured/Mobile Home Landlord-Tenant Act.

HB 1217 also protects tenants by requiring residential landlords to issue a 90-day notice for rent increases, as well as requiring manufactured/mobile home landlords to limit move-in fees, security deposits and late fees.

State Sen. Marko Liias, a 21st District Democrat from Edmonds, wrote in an April 11 newsletter to constituents: “House Bill 1217 strikes a balance that ensures landlords can maintain their investments and tenants are protected from sudden, costly rent increases.”

The bill underwent a handful of changes during the legislative session. In March, the bill proposed placing a 7% cap on annual rent and fee increases. Supporters said the bill would prevent excessive rent hikes. Opponents countered that it would push housing investors out of the state.

Sen. Emily Alvarado (D-West Seattle) sponsored the bill in the House, prior to moving to the Senate. Local legislators who also sponsored include 32nd District Rep. Lauren Davis (D-Shoreline) and two 21st District Democrats: Reps. Strom Peterson (Edmonds) and Lillian Ortiz-Self (Mukilteo).

Writing in his April 24 newsletter to constituents, Peterson said that “House Democrats passed a 7% cap on annual rent increases to give Washington tenants predictable and more affordable rent increases. When the Senate passed it out of their chamber, they raised that limit to 10% plus inflation. That means less predictability and significantly larger rent increases.”

32nd District Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) said in his April 12 newsletter that “HB 1217 would cap yearly rent increases while still allowing reasonable increases to cover repairs, operating costs, and inflation. This bill strikes a fair balance that works for both renters and landlords.”

HB 1217 has yet to be signed into law.

Transit-oriented housing

HB 1491 requires cities to permit new residential and mixed-use developments near transit. It also creates affordability requirements, such as ensuring at least 10 percent of all units are affordable housing.

Rep. Julia Reed (D-Seattle) sponsored HB 1491. Local legislators who co-sponsored it include Davis, Peterson and 32nd District Rep. Cindy Ryu (D-Shoreline). The bill has yet to be signed into law.

Parking requirements

SB 5184 prohibits cities and counties from requiring more than 0.5 parking space per multifamily unit or more than one parking space per single-family home. It also prohibits cities and counties from requiring more than two parking spaces per 1,000 square feet of commercial space.

Sen. Jessica Bateman (D-Olympia) sponsored SB 5184. Local legislators who co-sponsored it include Liias and Salomon. The bill has yet to be signed into law.

Lot splitting

HB 1096 requires cities to create an administrative review process for splitting a lot, or include that process when reviewing a residential building permit for a new single-family or middle housing.

Rep. Andrew Barkis (R-Olympia) sponsored HB 1096. Ryu was a co-sponsor. The bill has yet to be signed into law.

Compliance with Growth Management Act

SB 5148 allows cities and counties to submit any housing element or housing development regulations to the state Department of Commerce for review. Cities and counties must submit no later than three years after enacting or updating a comprehensive land use plan.

Sen. Jessica Bateman (D-Olympia) sponsored SB 5148, and Liias was a co-sponsor. The bill has yet to be signed into law.

Child welfare housing

HB 1177 requires the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) to serve those eligible for the Child Welfare Housing Assistance Program. It also allows families to receive help from the program even after the DCYF stops providing child welfare or child protective services to them.

Ortiz-Self sponsored the bill.

“This bill helps keep families together. It costs the state more to support foster care than it does to provide housing, and we know housing stability directly impacts reunification,” Ortiz-Self said in a news release. “Poverty and housing instability should never be reasons to separate families.”

Ferguson signed the bill April 25, and it’s effective July 27.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.