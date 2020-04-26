A message from Lynnwood’s domestic violence coordinator: Not everyone feels safe at home

The City of Lynnwood last week shared this important message from Victim Services Coordinator Tiffany Krusey during Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” initiative:

Krusey serves as the liaison between Lynnwood crime victims, the prosecutor’s office, and the detectives investigating police cases, and she contacts all victims of domestic violence. She wants to ensure that while everyone is encouraged right now to stay home, it’s important to recognize that not everyone is or feels safe at home.

“I am going to encourage you, if you know a friend, family member, co-worker or neighbor who is experiencing violence, to be supportive,” she said. “To share with them that they can contact their local law enforcement agency for help.

“We want everyone in our community to feel safe,” Krusey said. “So if safety is question, please call 911.”