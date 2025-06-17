A new summer tradition: Family Day at the Edmonds Block Party Aug. 9

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce invites you to get ready for an unforgettable day of fun at the Edmonds Block Party, where Saturday, Aug. 9 is now officially Family Day. This year, the chamber is introducing a brand-new All-Ages Stage packed with live performances from fan favorites like the Swiftified Tribute (a Taylor Swift tribute) and School of Rock Lynnwood.

A section of Civic Playfield will be transformed into an action-packed family zone bursting with activities for everyone to enjoy, including art stations, putt-putt, a bouncy house obstacle course, and The Reptile Man. Best of all? Kids under 21 get in free on Saturday, so the chamber invites you to round up the whole crew and make it a summer day to remember.

And while it’s Family Day but it’s not family night. Parents are reminded to line up that babysitter beceause when the sun goes down, the Main Stage in the beer garden lights up. Saturday’s Main Stage lineup includes New Moon on Monday, the ultimate Duran Duran tribute, headlining the evening plus Coool Babies, Lady A, and more.

“Come rock the block with us!” the chamber invites.

For more information and tickets for the Edmonds Block Party, running Friday and Saturday, Aug. 8-9 at Edmonds Civic Center Playfield, head over to EdmondsBlockParty.com