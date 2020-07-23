A photo tour of Lynnwood Link light rail project construction

With updated health and safety procedures in place to address COVID-19 concerns, construction of Sound Transit’s Link light rail extension into Snohomish County has progressed throughout the spring and early summer.

A bulk of the work has been constructing columns to support the future light rail track. Crews have been stabilizing the foundation and pouring concrete to erect the columns. Earthwork along the future track route is also underway to make way for future column placement and temporary parking spaced during construction of the future light rail station and parking garage.

Sound Transit representatives provided the Lynnwood City Council with an update at its July 6 work session on the project timeline, construction progress, information about the upcoming station and parking garage and community outreach efforts.

Link light rail is an 8.5-mile, four-station extension project that will connect Northgate to Lynnwood’s City Center district and take riders from Lynnwood to downtown Seattle in 28 minutes. The extension will include stops at Shoreline South/145th, Shoreline North/185th and Mountlake Terrace. Sound Transit plans to have trains visiting and leaving the Lynnwood station every four to six minutes during weekday peak hours. Trains are scheduled to begin service in 2024.

To learn more about the Lynnwood Link Extension project and its 2024 opening, visit Sound Transit’s project page here.

To see photos of Sound Transit’s progress, view the gallery below:

–Images courtesy of Community Transit