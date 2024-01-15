A pictorial of faith in Everett: Hundreds gather Sunday for ‘It Starts with Me’ community celebration of Dr. King

Posted: January 15, 2024 5
The MLK Celebration Choir performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Erie Wheeler leads the MLK Celebration Choir.
Master of Ceremony Pastor A.C. Darby Jr. provides opening remarks.
Reverend Doris Cope offers the invocation.
First Presbyterian Church Pastor Alan Dorway welcomes attendees.
The “Star-Spangled Banner” is sung by Shaniah Williams.
Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember and Volunteers of America Western Washington VP Steve Woodard introduces “Prodigies for Peace” essay and art contest recipients.
Ja’Kyri Darby Wheeler reads her essay based on Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Coral placed third in the essay contest for grades 3 through 6.
Prodigies for Peace contest winners in grades K-12 from the Edmonds, Everett and Mukilteo school districts.
Northside Drill Team performs a celebration of movement.
Performers Prince and Quan.
The keynote speaker, former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, shares an inspirational message of hope and action.
DanVonique Bletson-Reed, president of the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee and chair of MLK Community Celebration, enjoys the end of a successful event.

More than 300 people attended the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration, hosted by the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee at First Presbyterian Church in Everett Sunday.

The “It Starts with Me, Not A Commemoration. It’s A Continuation” celebration featured musical tributes by the MLK Celebration Choir, Northside Drill Team, winners and honorable mentions from Prodigies for Peace Essay and Art Contest, duo Prince and Quan, and keynote speaker Carmen Best, former City of Seattle police chief.

The mission of the nonprofit Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is to enrich the residents of Snohomish County through knowledge and the celebration of Black heritage. For more information, visit scbhcwa.org.

— Photos by Misha Carter

 

