A Q&A about DNA topic of Sno-Isle Genealogical Society meeting April 5

A DNA Q&A is the topic of the Wednesday, April 5 Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) general meeting in Lynnwood.

SIGS member Craig Gowen will bring his knowledge and experience to help answer your questions about using DNA in your genealogy quest. The event begins with a short business meeting at 7 p.m. with the DNA Q&A beginning at 7:20 p.m.

This is an in-person meeting with the addition of a live-stream option via the society’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SnoIsleGenealogicalSociety.

The society meets at Heritage Park in the Wicker’s Building, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.