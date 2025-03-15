A successful tip-off for Cops vs. Youth basketball games

The ACCESS Project, a Lynnwood-based nonprofit that provides mental health resources and referrals for local youth, last week successfully launched the first game in the Cops vs. Youth Basketball Games series.

According to ACCESS Project founder Wally Webster, the initiative is designed to foster positive relationships, build trust and encourage healthy competition and teamwork between law enforcement officers and young people in the community — particularly those facing behavioral and emotional challenges.

“By participating in friendly, co-gender basketball games, these groups engage in a fun yet competitive and supportive environment that promotes mutual understanding and respect,” Webster said. “While we didn’t have any female players for this game, we’re committed to increasing participation in future matchups.”

He expressed gratitude to the youth who participated in the inaugural contest. “Their energy and teamwork made this game unforgettable,” he said. We appreciate youth showing up and helping to build positive connections in our community. There were a couple who were hitting 3 pointers like Stephen Curry.”

In addition, Webster thanked “the dedicated law enforcement officers from the Lynnwood Police Department, Mountlake Terrace Police Department and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Their energy, sportsmanship, and effort in keeping up with the young players were truly impressive.

“A special shout-out goes to Lynnwood City Councilmember Derica Escamilla, who brought enthusiasm and competitiveness to the game, seamlessly switching between refereeing and coaching the youth players on opposite ends of the court,and to Lynnwood Chief of Police Cole Langdon for being an excellent referee,” Webster added.

Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church donated the use of their gym and facilities, and Nic Li of the Lynnwood Police Department and David Lee of the Verdant Health Commission organized the event and provided pre- and post-game support.

“We want to recognize the parents who brought their children, stayed to cheer them on, and encouraged them throughout the game,” Webster said. “We also appreciate the on-duty police officers who took time to stop by and show their support.”

The next game is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.