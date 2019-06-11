A summer heat safety alert for your pet, from Lynnwood PD

Even with windows open and water available, the inside of a vehicle on an 80-degree day can rise to over 100 degrees within minutes. Animals become stressed very quickly.

The Lynnwood Police Department reminds residents to keep their animals at home and to plan their trips carefully when animals are in vehicles — and to avoid making stops that leave animals in vehicles. Failure to provide an animal with necessary shelter, rest, sanitation, space or medical attention, which results in the animal’s unnecessary suffering, is a violation of the Lynnwood Municipal Code.

If you see an animal in distress inside a vehicle, police ask you to call 911 immediately.

And remember: If the pavement is hot to the touch of a human hand, it is too hot for a pet’s paws. Keep your pets cool on grass and in the shade.