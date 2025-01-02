A thousand-plus take the plunge in Edmonds

More than 1,000 participants braved the waters of the Puget Sound New Year’s Day during the 18th annual Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge.

Dressed in a variety of colored bathrobes, the plungers – many with Rainier beers and cigars in hand –made their way down Main Street from Daphne’s Bar toward Brackett’s Landing beach. The group, which filled both the lanes and sidewalks of Main Street, was directed by retired Edmonds Children’s Librarian Edith Farrar and a group of local musicians playing Oh When the Saints Go Marching In.

“It’s an excuse to get together with the amazing neighbors and friends we call home here in Edmonds,” said local musician Eric Dubbury. “It’s an opportunity to share a drink with them, and to share a good cigar with them and to go down on the waterfront and celebrate the start of a great new year, celebrate all the successes and the trials and tribulations we’ve all gone through in the past year.”

The Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge was founded by Daphne’s Bar owner Brian Taylor. From its humble beginnings – with only 20 people diving into Puget Sound during its first year – the event has grown exponentially, with this year’s crowd estimated at 1,000-plus.

When the parade of music, bathrobes and beer cans arrived at Brackett’s Landing, participants were greeted by hundreds more, all eagerly awaiting the one o’clock “plunge time.”

As the clock hit 1 p.m., the all-ages throng raced into the gray waters of the Puget Sound. Many turned back once the water reached their waistlines but others dove in head first – seemingly unbothered by the sub-50-degree water temperature.

Kennedy and Jane Hall, who moved to Edmonds a few years ago, gave the polar plunge a try for the first time this new year. Following their dip, Kennedy Hall said that the couple had “broken the seal” and may be coming back for more on Jan. 2.

For some, the polar plunge is about being able to celebrate the past year with other members of the community.

“Everyone has a good time, there’s no judgment and everyone gets cold in the process, it levels the playing field,” Dubbury said.

For others, this New Year’s Day plunge was one of personal accomplishment. Mary Sabetto and Scott O’Neill shared that they were both celebrating their respective sobriety anniversaries at the plunge.

Shira Adams, who plans to move to Edmonds from Walla Walla, said: “What has impressed me so much about Edmonds is that it is a community-minded community.”

Dubbury said the event highlights the unique culture and community of Edmonds.

“It reminds all of us how unique Edmonds is,” he said. “There’s a lot of communities that are beautiful and nice places to live but there’s very few where people come together like this.”

