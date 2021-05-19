‘A unique perspective’: Nick Coelho announces bid for Lynnwood City Council Position 1

Aiming to bring a “unique perspective” to tackling Lynnwood issues like housing affordability and urban connectivity, local business owner Nick Coelho publicly announced last week he will be running for the Lynnwood City Council.

Coelho launched his campaign on May 13 for the council’s Position 1 seat. The position is currently occupied by Christine Frizzell, who will not be seeking reelection and will instead run for mayor. Others who have announced their intent to seek council seats include Patrick Decker (Position 2), James Rutherford (Position 3) and Joshua Binda (Position 3).

Coelho also applied last month to fill the council’s Position 2 seat after former Councilmember Ian Cotton left the council eight months before his term ended. Earlier this week, the council announced Coelho was among the top three picks to fill the vacancy. (Decker was also a finalist). The applicant appointed by the council to fill the vacancy will serve until the term ends Dec. 31. If Coelho is appointed to Position 2 and then wins the Position 1 seat, he would remain on the council under Position 1.

In 2019, Coelho ran for the council’s Position 6 seat, but lost to incumbent George Hurst. Though his first foray into politics was unsuccessful, Coelho said the pressing concerns the city faced two years ago have not changed and he is prepared to tackle them.

“I have the time and energy and I’ve been paying attention to these issues,” he said.

Lately, several of the council’s discussions have revolved around the topic of housing affordability in Lynnwood, which Coelho called a “crisis.” If elected, Coelho said he would work tirelessly on finding ways to ensure residents aren’t priced out due to the city’s rising cost of living. As a renter, Coelho said he understands the struggles that come with not being able to purchase a home in Lynnwood.

“We need to keep the pressure up because these are issues that if you’re not intimately involved with them, you don’t realize how much they’re affecting our community,” he said.

One way to address housing affordability, Coelho said, would be to work with developers to bring more housing to Lynnwood. According to Coelho, the city has an abundance of 3,000-square-foot single-family homes and $700,000 condominiums and luxury apartment complexes, and none of these options are feasible for many residents.

“I want people who love Lynnwood to be able to stay in the community where they work and thrive,” he said.

In addition to keeping Lynnwood affordable, Coelho said he would like to see more neighborhoods rezoned to allow for more light commercial spaces like cafes, convenience stores and restaurants that reflect the city’s different cultures. By creating more places for residents to walk to near their home, Lynnwood could reduce traffic congestion and achieve its goal to become a more walkable city, Coelho said.

“If we can build complete neighborhoods where people can actually access services, entertainment and create opportunities for social encounters, we can build the characters of our neighborhoods while empowering entrepreneurs in our community to address the needs of that community.” he said.

Like many other local business owners, Coelho — who owns Around the Table Game Pub — was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, the council has worked to provide resources to local businesses that were impacted, including allocating a portion of the city’s federal CARES Act money to create a business relief fund. However, Coelho said mass confusion in the business community left many feeling demoralized.

“I think we need to build morale back up,” he said.

Coelho is a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, serving as board chair since 2020. He is also on the South Lynnwood Neighborhood Co-Design Committee and has volunteered at the Lynnwood Food Bank and the Fair on 44th.

So far, Coelho said he has received endorsements from Mayor Nicola Smith, State Rep. Cindy Ryu and former Councilmember Cotton. Earlier this month, Coelho held a day-long campaign pledge and donation drive. He added that he intends to hold a campaign kick-off event sometime in June.

— By Cody Sexton