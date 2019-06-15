‘A woman of her word’: Supporters help Sessions launch city council re-election campaign

1 of 4

The Moonshine BBQ patio was overflowing with friends and family on Thursday to show support for Shannon Sessions’ campaign kick-off event. Sessions is seeking re-election for the Lynnwood City Council Position 7.

Sessions was first elected to the council in 2015. In 2018, she was selected as council vice president, a position she held for a year.

During the event, friends and city officials spoke about Sessions’ hard work and dedication to civil service.

“She’s one of the most value-driven and ethical people I know,” said Mayor Nicola Smith, who spoke in support of Sessions during the kickoff.

Former Lynnwood City Councilmember Loren Simmonds said Sessions is a woman of her word who always does what she says she will.

“I am delighted she is taking another run at it,” he said.

Sessions is an Air Force veteran who served as an active duty firefighter, worked as editor of the former Enterprise newspapers and as City of Lynnwood Police public information officer and also owns Safety Sessions, a Lynnwood-based safety consulting and training firm. She is the Executive Director of Support 7, a Southwest Snohomish County non-profit organization that serves victims of trauma. She and her husband Keith Sessions, a South County Fire Captain, have five children.

Sessions has two opponents in the Aug. 6 primary: Councilmember Shirley Sutton, who currently holds Position 4 on the council but switched to run against Sessions in Position 7 just prior to the filing deadline, and local business owner Maggie Mae.

During the election, Sessions said she will stay focused on what is best for Lynnwood. With big projects coming to the city like the City Center district and the Lynnwood Link light rail station, it is important city leaders are dedicated to Lynnwood’s success, she said.

“I’m just going to focus on what we already do — caring about people, caring about this community and making good choices as they come up,” Sessions said.

As a member of the city council, Sessions said she will continue to encourage an open and honest dialogue with the community.

“I am really known as a truth talker,” she said. “What you see is what you get here.”

In addition to Mayor Smith, several former and current elected officials attended the kickoff event to show their support, including City Council President Ben Goodwin and Council Vice-President Christine Frizzell. Sessions has also received the endorsement of the Lynnwood Police Department and South County Fire Local 1828.

To learn more about Sessions’ campaign, visit the Shannon Sessions for Lynnwood City Council page on Facebook, call 425-478-6524 or email [email protected]

— Story and photos by Cody Sexton