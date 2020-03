New to the Snohomish/King County area? Ready to meet your neighbors? Time to volunteer?

Check out the American Association of University Women Edmonds/SnoKing Branch’s “Coffee and Conversation” event set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 at Bistro 76 Café, 18401 76th Ave. W. #3, Edmonds.

For more information, visit esk -wa.aauw.net or email aauw.esk@gmail.com.