AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch recognizes  STEM scholars from local high schools

In lieu of an in-person ceremony — canceled this year due to COVID-19 — the Edmonds SnoKing Branch of AAUW is recognizing the following students from Edmonds School District high schools for outstanding achievement in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics).
Edmonds Woodway High
Math: Ivah Kaushansky
Science: Conor ( Jade) Gibbs
Technology: Priscilla Park
Lynnwood High
Math: Marina Avila
Science: Su Ah Choi
Technology:Eya Tunkara
Meadowdale High
Math: Eliza Moloney
Science: Kahlan Fleiger- Holmes
Mountlake Terrace High
Math: Grace Lane
Science: Tiffany Vuong
Technology: Saloni Sanger
As part of the American Association of University Women, the Edmonds SnoKing Branch is committed to the AAUW mission—advancing gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.