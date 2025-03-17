AAUW Edmonds SnoKing branch to host a Pink Tea event April 12

AAUW (American Association of University Women) Edmonds SnoKing branch is sponsoring a Pink Tea event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 12 at Woodway Hall on the Edmonds College campus.
Enjoy a morning of sipping tea, community and activism. Attendees will listen to Debbie Dimitre’s live rendition of suffragette Alice Paul Stokes. Stokes was a leader in the campaign for the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting sex discrimination in the right to vote.
“As a nation, our feminine protest movements have spanned decades,” the branch noted in its announcement. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their version of suffragette fashion — from suffragette ribbons to pink pussy knit hats and homemade protest signs.
Admission is $20 plus tax. Tickets are available via Eventbrite here.
Woodway Hall is located at 20000 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.