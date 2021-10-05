AAUW SnoKing launches Elizabeth Sears STEM scholarship

The AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch on Monday announced the Elizabeth Sears STEM Scholarship for young women, available to high school seniors in the Edmonds School District or attending Edmonds College in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or math.

The SnoKing Branch will be working closely with student support groups RISE and MESA to provide special recognition and networking opportunities for the scholarship recipients.

Elizabeth (Liz) Sears was an exceptional science teacher with a passion for mentoring young persons. In 1963 she was recruited to help set up the science department at the new Meadowdale High School. Affectionately nicknamed “Mother Nature,” she was beloved by her students.

In 1975, she received the well-deserved honor of Washington State Teacher of the Year.

After retirement, Sears taught in Kenya and then China, where she was awarded Shanghai’s prestigious Golden Magnolia Award. Locally, she volunteered for the Edmonds Library to help English language learners, taught at the Edmonds College Creative Retirement Institute, and continued to be a strong voice for preserving the natural beauty of Edmonds.

Sears joined AAUW in 1960 and was an active member until her death in 2021. Her primary interest remained mentoring young women in STEM fields and providing scholarships.

Contributions to the Elizabeth Sears STEM Scholarship Fund can be made to the Branch 501c3 foundation:

Foundation A3E

PO Box 722

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Further information about the scholarship is available at esk-wa.aauw.net or by email: aauw.esk@gmail.com or on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAUWesk