AAUW to explore children’s literature at Nov. 10 meeting

AAUW (American Association of University Women) Seattle and AAUW Edmonds SnoKing are hosting a Saturday, Nov. 10 presentation on children’s literature by Dr. Ana Taranath of the Washington Humanities Speakers Bureau.

The free event, open to the public, will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Third Place Commons, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park.

From the AAUW Edmonds SnoKing announcement:

Dr. Taranath will showcase children’s books from around the world, as well as diverse communities in the United States. She will invite audiences to take a closer look at children’s books and suggest ways we adults might also learn some new lessons about how to navigate our complicated world. Within these seemingly simple stories are important messages about how we think about our differences, and importantly, how we might rethink our similarities. Dr. Taranath is interested in creating a program around children’s literature that asks, “Who has been published? Who is not being published? What do you think that means? Can books help us get along better, and if we think so, how? If not, what do we do?”

If you have questions, email Marianne North at [email protected] or visit esk-wa.aauw.net