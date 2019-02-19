AAUW to host spring tea, fashion show in Lynnwood March 9

The Edmonds SnoKing Branch of AAUW is hosting a Spring Tea featuring Famous Mothers Fashion Show, with Kate Slaminko from Seattle Children’s Hospital Saturday, March 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood.

You are invited to bring your favorite tea cup and wear a hat.The event runs from 130-3:30 p.m. and features gift baskets, a book sale and raffles.

Register here. Registration deadline is Friday, March 1.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Cost is $20.

Questions? Call Linda Fargo at 971-373-0456

The Mission of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.